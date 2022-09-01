SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading Up 2.4%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $2.93. 3,530 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 220,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

SoundHound AI Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SoundHound AI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth $44,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter worth about $512,000.

(Get Rating)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.