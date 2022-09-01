SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading Up 2.4%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $2.93. 3,530 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 220,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.
SoundHound AI Stock Down 1.0 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.36.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About SoundHound AI
SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SoundHound AI (SOUN)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.