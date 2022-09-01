S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) PT Raised to $419.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $404.00 to $419.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for S&P Global’s FY2023 earnings at $13.96 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $416.43.

S&P Global stock opened at $352.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $311.87 and a 1-year high of $484.21.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 25.34%.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 44.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,047,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 43.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,094,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 45.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,707,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078,366 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 47.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 82.1% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,798,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

