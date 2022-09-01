Space Cow Boy (SCB) Market Cap Hits $563,262.33

Space Cow Boy (SCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Space Cow Boy coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.58 or 0.00023065 BTC on exchanges. Space Cow Boy has a total market cap of $563,262.33 and $977.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Space Cow Boy has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,122.75 or 1.00013325 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004973 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002541 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00133791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00033735 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00085199 BTC.

Space Cow Boy Coin Profile

SCB is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 72,550 coins and its circulating supply is 58,779 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5.

Space Cow Boy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Space Cow Boy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Space Cow Boy using one of the exchanges listed above.

