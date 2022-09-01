Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.83. Spark Networks shares last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 36,687 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMH Equity Ltd increased its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 1,060,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 560,499 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Spark Networks by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 212,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Spark Networks by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,452,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 329,105 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Spark Networks by 20,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its holdings in Spark Networks by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 61,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 13,881 shares during the period.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

