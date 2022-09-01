SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.17-$2.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.30 billion-$9.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.12 billion.

SpartanNash Trading Down 1.6 %

SPTN stock traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $29.93. 261,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.68. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $37.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.06.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

SpartanNash Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

SPTN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on SpartanNash from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Insider Transactions at SpartanNash

In related news, Director Hawthorne L. Proctor sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $140,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,239.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SpartanNash news, Director Matthew Mannelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $310,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,195.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hawthorne L. Proctor sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $140,715.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,239.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SpartanNash

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SpartanNash during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 10.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 26.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SpartanNash during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the first quarter worth $235,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SpartanNash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

See Also

