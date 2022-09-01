SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) Stock Position Lifted by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,441 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF worth $5,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 116,885,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,542,000 after acquiring an additional 9,099,741 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 1,414.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 160,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 150,080 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 200,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 40,874 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $998,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 410.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 46,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 37,393 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF stock opened at $22.67 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.35.

