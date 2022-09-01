SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) Shares Down 1.1%

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $47.42 and last traded at $47.58. 32,232 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 76,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.09.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.28.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPGM. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 481.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 331,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,166,000 after buying an additional 274,521 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 44,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $793,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter.

