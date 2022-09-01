SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Capital Analysts LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Capital Analysts LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,564,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,872 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $83,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investments & Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 34,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 20,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

SPLG stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.35. 184,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,397,451. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.78 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.73.

