Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 51,988 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 361,152 shares.The stock last traded at $60.82 and had previously closed at $62.99.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPB shares. Raymond James started coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Spectrum Brands from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Spectrum Brands from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.
Spectrum Brands Stock Down 2.4 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.45. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.66.
Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 65.88%.
Institutional Trading of Spectrum Brands
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 194.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,369,000 after purchasing an additional 999,459 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 133.4% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 932,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,462,000 after purchasing an additional 532,775 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 14.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,255,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,137,000 after purchasing an additional 285,748 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 25.2% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,404,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,648,000 after buying an additional 282,821 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,264.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,051,000 after buying an additional 200,900 shares during the period.
Spectrum Brands Company Profile
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.
