Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $40.50

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 40.50 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 41 ($0.50), with a volume of 495772 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.05 ($0.51).

Speedy Hire Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a market cap of £197.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 997.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 44.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 48.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David J. B. Shearer bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of £48,000 ($57,999.03). In other Speedy Hire news, insider David N. C. Garman bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £107,500 ($129,893.67). Also, insider David J. B. Shearer purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of £48,000 ($57,999.03).

About Speedy Hire

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

