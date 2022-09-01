Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $40.50

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 40.50 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 41 ($0.50), with a volume of 495772 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.05 ($0.51).

Speedy Hire Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £197.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 997.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 44.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 48.21.

Get Speedy Hire alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Speedy Hire news, insider David J. B. Shearer bought 100,000 shares of Speedy Hire stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of £48,000 ($57,999.03). In other news, insider David N. C. Garman acquired 250,000 shares of Speedy Hire stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £107,500 ($129,893.67). Also, insider David J. B. Shearer bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.58) per share, for a total transaction of £48,000 ($57,999.03).

About Speedy Hire

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Speedy Hire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Speedy Hire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.