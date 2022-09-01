Splintershards (SPS) Achieves Market Cap of $44.43 Million

Splintershards (SPS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Splintershards has a total market capitalization of $44.43 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Splintershards coin can currently be bought for $0.0551 or 0.00000274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Splintershards has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Splintershards alerts:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000723 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002125 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00037565 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000207 BTC.

RMRK (RMRK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00014499 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00082754 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Splintershards Profile

Splintershards (CRYPTO:SPS) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 910,617,603 coins and its circulating supply is 807,162,991 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands.

Buying and Selling Splintershards

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splintershards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Splintershards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splintershards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.