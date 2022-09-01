Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.24-0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $345-365 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $398.73 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.24-$0.32 EPS.

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $7.91. 1,309,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,569. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $17.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.21. The company has a market capitalization of $349.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $309.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

SPWH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley initiated coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 21.1% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 93,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,299 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 42.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 18,531 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

