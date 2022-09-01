Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.24-0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $345-365 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $398.73 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.24-$0.32 EPS.
Sportsman’s Warehouse Price Performance
Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $7.91. 1,309,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,569. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $17.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.21. The company has a market capitalization of $349.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88.
Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $309.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportsman’s Warehouse
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 21.1% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 93,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,299 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 42.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 18,531 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Sportsman’s Warehouse
Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.