SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.50.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 25th.
In other news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $2,944,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ SSNC opened at $55.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $54.59 and a 52-week high of $84.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.77. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.47.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.74%.
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.
