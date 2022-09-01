SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $2,944,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 199,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after acquiring an additional 38,654 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 30,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,380,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,139,000 after purchasing an additional 47,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 65,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 27,567 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $55.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $54.59 and a 52-week high of $84.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.77. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.47.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

