SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.42

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.42 and last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 420 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

SSPPF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 290 ($3.50) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.05.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

