ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,123 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Citigroup cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $289.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.10.

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $241.53. The company had a trading volume of 18,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,345. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $217.00 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The firm has a market cap of $56.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.55.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.49%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

