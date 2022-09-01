ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,842,000 after buying an additional 42,848 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.15.

General Electric Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.13. 41,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,730,149. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.32, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.11. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.73.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.55%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.