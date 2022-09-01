ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,107 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Essex LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.17. The company had a trading volume of 86,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,263,864. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.89. The stock has a market cap of $95.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $120.76.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.35.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

