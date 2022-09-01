ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2,232.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Unconventional Investor LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VSGX stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,017. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $65.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.88.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.