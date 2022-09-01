ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $257,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 600,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,718,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 348,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,697 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 952.0% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 72,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 65,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 99,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.69. 310,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,775,428. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.48. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $53.44.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

