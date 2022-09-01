ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Invests $1.92 Million in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NULV. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Shares of NULV stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $34.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,566 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.82. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $30.70.

