ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 6,563 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,563 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Amcor during the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amcor by 3,538.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,743,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,744,000 after buying an additional 1,696,057 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Amcor by 10.4% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 145,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Amcor by 23.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 121,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 22,888 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, CLSA started coverage on Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.10.

In other Amcor news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $375,894.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,592.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $13,029,709.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,114.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $375,894.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,592.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,270,470 shares of company stock valued at $15,924,562 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $11.95. 111,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,672,567. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average is $12.21.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.57%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

