Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $36.81

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$36.81 and traded as high as C$40.55. Stella-Jones shares last traded at C$40.31, with a volume of 86,639 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SJ shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Stella-Jones from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Stella-Jones from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Stella-Jones from C$51.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Stella-Jones from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.14.

The company has a market cap of C$2.42 billion and a PE ratio of 12.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$36.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.44%.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

