Step Hero Price Hits $0.0018 (HERO)

Step Hero (HERO) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Step Hero has a total market cap of $23,507.87 and approximately $44,489.00 worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Step Hero has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One Step Hero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Step Hero alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005034 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,869.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005145 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002573 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00133796 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00033432 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00086573 BTC.

About Step Hero

Step Hero is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO.

Step Hero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Hero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Hero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Step Hero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Step Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Hero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.