Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RLAY. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.57.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Up 8.4 %

Shares of Relay Therapeutics stock traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.91. 71,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,216. Relay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average of $21.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Relay Therapeutics

In related news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,751 shares of company stock worth $891,694 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Featured Stories

