Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Price Target to C$0.65

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.70 to C$0.65 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Eguana Technologies Stock Performance

CVE EGT opened at C$0.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$143.89 million and a P/E ratio of -13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.83, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.31. Eguana Technologies has a 1-year low of C$0.21 and a 1-year high of C$0.64.

Get Eguana Technologies alerts:

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.67 million.

Eguana Technologies Company Profile

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eguana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eguana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.