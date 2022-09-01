Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 5,383 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,271% compared to the average volume of 227 put options.

Shares of BNED traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.57. 9,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,320. The company has a market cap of $134.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.93. Barnes & Noble Education has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average is $3.27.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $260.83 million for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 22.04% and a negative net margin of 4.54%.

BNED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Barnes & Noble Education to $4.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Barnes & Noble Education to $5.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Barnes & Noble Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,744,000 after buying an additional 86,536 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,360,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,452,000 after buying an additional 275,045 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,968,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,047,000 after buying an additional 182,249 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,538,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 415,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towerview LLC lifted its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 1,505,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,410,000 after buying an additional 245,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

