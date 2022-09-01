Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 54,760 put options on the company. This is an increase of 41% compared to the average volume of 38,938 put options.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMH traded down $9.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $205.11. 291,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,397,352. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $189.94 and a fifty-two week high of $318.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.37 and its 200 day moving average is $237.84.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Semiconductor ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $810,000. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $479,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter.

