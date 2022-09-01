Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Suncor Energy Call Options (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 28,207 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 70% compared to the average volume of 16,618 call options.

SU has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 55,104,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,379,277,000 after purchasing an additional 859,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,573,608,000 after buying an additional 702,121 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,991,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,438,150,000 after buying an additional 3,271,032 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,270,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $823,992,000 after buying an additional 1,439,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,306,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $685,090,000 after buying an additional 183,661 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SU traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.03. 248,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,865,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.67 and its 200 day moving average is $33.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.26. Suncor Energy has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $42.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.3656 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 28.82%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

