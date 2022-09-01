StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on MiX Telematics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

MiX Telematics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MIXT opened at $8.00 on Monday. MiX Telematics has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $14.17. The company has a market capitalization of $176.78 million, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85.

MiX Telematics Increases Dividend

MiX Telematics ( NYSE:MIXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.68 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 4.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MiX Telematics will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.29%.

Insider Transactions at MiX Telematics

In other MiX Telematics news, Director Ian Jacobs purchased 351,525 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $137,094.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,096,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,297,498.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 542,175 shares of company stock valued at $213,355 and have sold 40,381 shares valued at $13,016. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiX Telematics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its position in MiX Telematics by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,634,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,611,000 after buying an additional 174,343 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,312,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the first quarter worth $175,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 9.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 119,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

