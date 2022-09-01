StockNews.com Upgrades Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) to “Strong-Buy”

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

DOX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amdocs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Amdocs stock opened at $85.47 on Tuesday. Amdocs has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.03.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 12.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOX. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amdocs by 58.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 33.3% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 113.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

