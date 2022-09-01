StrongHands (SHND) Hits Market Capitalization of $50,575.49

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 1st. In the last seven days, StrongHands has traded down 28.9% against the US dollar. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. StrongHands has a total market cap of $50,575.49 and approximately $1.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 53.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000171 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,925,921,414 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling StrongHands

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

