Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) traded down 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.07 and last traded at $8.07. 3,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,122,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.07.

Sumo Logic Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average is $9.14. The stock has a market cap of $921.23 million, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Activity at Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.55 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 49.82% and a negative return on equity of 27.81%. Sumo Logic’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 30,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $225,754.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 896,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,186.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 4,712 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $34,444.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 208,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,500.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 30,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $225,754.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 896,332 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,186.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,355 shares of company stock valued at $982,008 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sumo Logic

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,931,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,234,000 after buying an additional 397,968 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sumo Logic by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,312,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,670,000 after purchasing an additional 86,882 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Sumo Logic by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 5,433,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,296,000 after purchasing an additional 492,080 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Sumo Logic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,159,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,965,000 after purchasing an additional 15,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Sumo Logic by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,220,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,289,000 after purchasing an additional 27,071 shares during the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

