Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Holdings Raised by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Switch were worth $17,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Switch by 187.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 211,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after acquiring an additional 137,857 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Switch by 148.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 16,778 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Switch by 172.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Switch by 51.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 8,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Switch by 20.9% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 737,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,725,000 after acquiring an additional 127,366 shares in the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Switch alerts:

Insider Activity at Switch

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $1,349,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,044,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,716,706.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,033,200. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Switch Stock Performance

Switch Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE SWCH opened at $33.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.59. Switch, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Switch’s payout ratio is 13.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SWCH shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Switch to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank cut Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup cut Switch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.91.

Switch Profile

(Get Rating)

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Further Reading

