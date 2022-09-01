Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.73.

Synopsys Trading Down 4.4 %

SNPS traded down $15.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $330.74. 26,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,355. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.02 and a 12-month high of $391.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $342.32 and a 200 day moving average of $316.96. The firm has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $147,108.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,603,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,603,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,176,478. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.