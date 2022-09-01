Tabcorp Holdings Limited Announces Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:TACBY)

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.079 per share on Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 497.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd.

Tabcorp Stock Performance

Shares of Tabcorp stock opened at $1.30 on Thursday. Tabcorp has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $15.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tabcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. CLSA downgraded Tabcorp from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tabcorp in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Tabcorp Company Profile

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. The company's Lotteries and Keno segment is involved in the lottery operations. It has various game brands, including Set for Life, Powerball, Oz Lotto, TattsLotto, Saturday Lotto, Gold Lotto, X Lotto, Monday and Wednesday Lotto, Lucky Lotteries, Lotto Strike, Super 66, Keno, and Instant Scratch-Its.

