Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.42

Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.42 and last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 5866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna downgraded Taboola.com from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Taboola.com from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Taboola.com from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.64.
Taboola.com Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $566.36 million, a P/E ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taboola.com
About Taboola.com
Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.
Further Reading
