TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Short Interest Down 12.5% in August

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,830,000 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the July 31st total of 21,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechnipFMC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTI. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 857,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 147,472 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 62.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 22,151 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FTI traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,500,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,370,100. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.48. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. TechnipFMC’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 27th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 13.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About TechnipFMC

(Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.