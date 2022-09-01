Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.07

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.07 and last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 98086 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEF. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Telefónica from €4.80 ($4.90) to €4.68 ($4.78) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.18) to €3.50 ($3.57) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Telefónica from €4.80 ($4.90) to €5.20 ($5.31) in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Telefónica from €4.60 ($4.69) to €4.50 ($4.59) in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.44.

The stock has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 51.01, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter. Telefónica had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 1.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 129,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 37,042 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 163.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 175,478 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 383,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 104,402 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,284,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after purchasing an additional 120,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 62,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

