Telos (TLOS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.48 Million

Telos (TLOS) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Telos has a total market cap of $49.25 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Telos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000918 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Telos has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000308 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 35.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00101386 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Telos Profile

TLOS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. The official website for Telos is telosfoundation.io. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Telos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Telos using one of the exchanges listed above.

