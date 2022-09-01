Terracoin Price Tops $0.0147 on Top Exchanges (TRC)

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $337,834.25 and approximately $119.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Terracoin has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,095.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.58 or 0.00580151 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.56 or 0.00261548 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005065 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00017746 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse.

Buying and Selling Terracoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

