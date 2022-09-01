Tervita (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) Trading Up 3.9%

Tervita Co. (OTCMKTS:TRVCF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.31 and last traded at $4.31. Approximately 700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.
Tervita Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.31.
Tervita Company Profile
Tervita Corporation operates as an environmentally focused waste service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and purchases and sells oil volumes with treatment, recovery, terminalling, and disposal services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tervita (TRVCF)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
Receive News & Ratings for Tervita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tervita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.