Tether EURt Price Hits $1.00 (EURT)

Tether EURt (EURT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Tether EURt has a market capitalization of $39.83 million and $518,436.00 worth of Tether EURt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tether EURt has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tether EURt coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004966 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004988 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,051.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005099 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00133479 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00034345 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00086711 BTC.

Tether EURt is a coin. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Tether EURt’s total supply is 50,001,661 coins and its circulating supply is 40,001,429 coins. Tether EURt’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to.

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Tether (EURT) is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the Euro. A digital token backed by fiat currency provides individuals and organizations with a robust and decentralized method of exchanging value while using a familiar accounting unit. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether EURt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether EURt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether EURt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

