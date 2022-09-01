Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 716,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,187 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Textron worth $53,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 640,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,433,000 after purchasing an additional 131,995 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Textron by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Textron by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 131,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after acquiring an additional 48,091 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Textron by 1,008.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 90,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 82,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

TXT stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.98. 5,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,304. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.11 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.63.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Textron’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.20%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TXT. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Textron to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen set a $86.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

