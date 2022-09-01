The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 483.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,208,000 after acquiring an additional 80,862 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,918,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.88. The stock had a trading volume of 58,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,355,000. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.67.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.92.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

