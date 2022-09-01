The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,520,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,425 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 0.5% of Rhumbline Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $404,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884,447 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,597,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,102,000 after buying an additional 2,984,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,443,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,043,000 after buying an additional 2,035,444 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,269,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,429,000 after buying an additional 2,213,153 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,992,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,528,000 after buying an additional 1,260,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,140,699. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.26 and a 200-day moving average of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $267.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.35.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

