The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $87.11

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$87.11 and traded as high as C$91.69. The Descartes Systems Group shares last traded at C$90.86, with a volume of 89,032 shares.

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a market cap of C$7.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$87.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$85.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$147.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$143.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.7300001 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

In related news, Director John Joseph Walker bought 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$59.17 per share, with a total value of C$54,968.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$321,233.93.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

