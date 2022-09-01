The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Short Interest Update

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,400 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the July 31st total of 207,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

First of Long Island Trading Down 0.9 %

FLIC opened at $18.41 on Thursday. First of Long Island has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $22.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.16. The firm has a market cap of $420.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.53.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $32.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 million. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 32.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that First of Long Island will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

First of Long Island Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First of Long Island

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of First of Long Island by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 73,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 18,262 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in First of Long Island by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in First of Long Island by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in First of Long Island in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

