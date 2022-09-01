The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the July 31st total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Insider Transactions at The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $46,747.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,822.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $46,747.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,190,822.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 5,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $105,716.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,763,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,162,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,386,000 after buying an additional 145,183 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 9.1% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,104,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,592,000 after purchasing an additional 92,252 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 7.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 887,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,878,000 after purchasing an additional 58,710 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 850,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,950,000 after purchasing an additional 31,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 678,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Price Performance

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE GDV remained flat at $21.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 125,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,788. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.50. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $19.49 and a 1 year high of $27.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

(Get Rating)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.