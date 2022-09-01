The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Short Interest Down 12.8% in August

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,900 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the July 31st total of 299,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Multimedia Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 12.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Stock Up 2.0 %

GGT stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.24. 38,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,555. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.89.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Dividend Announcement

About The Gabelli Multimedia Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

